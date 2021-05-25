Leaders demand immediate arrest of accused in Nuh murder case

Cong. MLA writes to CM Manohar Lal seeking fast-track trial

Leaders of various political and social organisations on Tuesday demanded that the accused in the murder case of Asif, a resident of Nuh’s Khera Khalilpur, be arrested at the earliest. The leaders made the demand in a memorandum to Chief Minister Manohar Lal after a visit to the victim’s home town.

Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed also wrote to the Chief Minister demanding financial compensation to the family of the deceased and the trial in the case through fast-track court. Besides seeking the arrest of the remaining accused in the case, Mr. Ahmed demanded that the next of the kin of the deceased be given a government job.

Led by Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Haryana, vice-president Satvir Singh, the delegation visited the deceased’s family at his home village to ascertain the circumstances under which the murder was committed.

“We have given a memorandum for the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner demanding that all accused in the case be arrested. Asif was brutally murdered and his cousin Rashid was also injured in the attack. Some people are trying to give a communal angle to the incident to protect the accused. We made a request to the Chief Minister to not allow this to happen. Besides, the family of the victim be given police protection and justice be delivered at the earliest,” said Mr. Singh.

The delegation comprised All-India Democratic Women, Haryana, president Usha Saroha; advocate Arshad Khan of Nuh Nagrik Manch and CPI(M) State Secretariat member Savita, among others.

Asif was returning home from a medical store on May 16 evening with Rashid and his friend, Wasif, in a car when the accused allegedly waylaid them at Atta village and kidnapped him. He was later found dead.