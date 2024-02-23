Leaders across party lines pay tribute to Maharashtra ex-CM Manohar Joshi

February 23, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Political leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tribute to former Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra ex-chief minister Manohar Joshi, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on February 22, 2024.

Joshi (86) had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Joshi’s contribution to society, politics and the field of education was immense. “Joshi was a member of the Legislative Council, Assembly, Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. He rose from being a corporator and mayor of Mumbai to chief minister and member of Parliament. Be it personal life or public life, he was a disciplinarian,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

In the passing of Joshi, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, a leader fighting for the rights of Marathi people has passed into the pages of history.

Former Union minister and NCP founder Sharad Pawar said Joshi was known in political circles as a straightforward leader who strived to get things done. As the Lok Sabha speaker, he played an important role in getting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Parliament premises.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Manohar Joshi Ji. He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He also made noteworthy… pic.twitter.com/8SWCzUTEaj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief at the death of the former Maharashtra CM and recalled his contribution in various capacities.

He will be remembered for his diligence as a legislator too, the prime minister said.

PM Modi wrote on X, “He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state’s progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister.” During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, PM Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled Joshi’s death and said his contributions to the politics of the country and Maharashtra will always be remembered.

“Saddened by the demise of former Lok Sabha speaker and former chief minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi. His contributions to the politics of the country and Maharashtra will always remain in our memory. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give place to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” Mr. Shah said in a post in Hindi on X.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais expressed grief over Joshi’s demise, calling him one of the most respected political leaders in the State.

“A skilled organizer, outstanding parliamentarian, excellent orator, fiery opposition leader and respected Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Joshi left his indelible mark while discharging every role,” the governor said in a condolence message.

Realising the importance of skill education long ago, Joshi created centres for imparting technical and skill education which helped thousands of young women and men secure jobs, Mr. Bais said.

“Joshi Ji was a soft-spoken and erudite parliamentarian who was respected by politicians cutting across the political spectrum,” he said.

Former CM Ashok Chavan said Joshi was a multi-faceted personality who took an interest in art and culture despite his busy political schedule.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray described Joshi as a trusted aide of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and someone who fought for the rights of the Marathi people.

Joshi was the first chief minister of the undivided Shiv Sena and held the post during 1995-1999. He was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.

Born on December 2, 1937, in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, Joshi obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai.

Joshi began his career as a teacher and entered politics in 1967. He was associated with the Shiv Sena for more than four decades. In the 1980s, Joshi emerged as a key leader within the Shiv Sena, and was known for his organisational skills.

(With PTI inputs)