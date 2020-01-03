Leader from coastal Odisha likely to be BJP State president

Hectic lobbying is going on ahead of the appointment of the next president of the BJP’s Odisha unit.

The criterion for selection is said to be a new face from the State’s coastal region since the last four State unit presidents of the BJP hailed from the western region.

According to sources, the BJP is looking for a leader from the coastal belt since it is lagging behind the Congress in many areas in the region. The party had succeeded in strengthening its base in the State’s western region over the years.

Although the party’s aggressive behaviour in the State has decreased in the aftermath of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held last year, the new president has to work hard to keep the party workers engaged and active to fight the urban body polls this year and panchayat polls in 2022.

The BJP continues to hold press conferences at its State headquarters in Bhubaneswar on a regular basis to maintain its presence, but its voice has mellowed down after the ruling Biju Janata Dal supported the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the State a few months ago. The BJD has also supported several crucial Bills in both Houses of Parliament, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which has since become a law.

Sources in the party said that the party’s State unit vice-president Samir Mohanty is among the many leaders who are being considered for the president’s post. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Assembly polls from the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar seat, and is said to be close to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who continues to play a dominant role in the party in the State.