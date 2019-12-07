Lawyers thrash rape accused in Indore

A group of lawyers thrashed a man accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Indore, as he was being escorted out of a local court by the police on Saturday.

“There was a lot of anger among the lawyers. But they were fewer in number because it was Saturday,” said Vinod Sharma, sub-divisional police officer of Mhow. As the police brought the accused out of the court, the lawyers ran towards him and started assaulting him.

Police managed to rescue him and take him to a vehicle, Mr. Sharma said.

The child had gone to sleep along with her parents under a bridge in Mhow on Sunday night. She was missing in the morning.

Her body was found in an abandoned building on Monday.

The man was arrested after CCTV footage from the area showed him running away with the child in his arms. A case was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder), 376 (Punishment for rape) and sections of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012.