Other States

Lawyers thrash rape accused in Indore

Picture for representation.

Picture for representation.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

Man accused of raping, killing minor

A group of lawyers thrashed a man accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Indore, as he was being escorted out of a local court by the police on Saturday.

“There was a lot of anger among the lawyers. But they were fewer in number because it was Saturday,” said Vinod Sharma, sub-divisional police officer of Mhow. As the police brought the accused out of the court, the lawyers ran towards him and started assaulting him.

Police managed to rescue him and take him to a vehicle, Mr. Sharma said.

The child had gone to sleep along with her parents under a bridge in Mhow on Sunday night. She was missing in the morning.

Her body was found in an abandoned building on Monday.

The man was arrested after CCTV footage from the area showed him running away with the child in his arms. A case was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder), 376 (Punishment for rape) and sections of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Madhya Pradesh
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 12:13:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/lawyers-thrash-rape-accused-in-indore/article30233392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY