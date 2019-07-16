Lawyers strike work in M.P., seek protection law

Lawyers across Madhya Pradesh struck work on Tuesday demanding the enactment of the Advocate Protection Act, which was promised by the Congress in its manifesto for the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Law Minister P.C. Sharma said the government had assured the lawyers that following a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on July 20 on the Bill and after completion of the consultation process in the Law Department, it would be tabled in the Assembly.

State Congress media chief Shobha Oza said the party would fulfil its election promise.

Shivendra Upadhyay, chairman of State Bar Council, said lawyers had struck work in protest against disapproval of the Bill by three Cabinet Ministers.

‘Constant fear’

Demanding that lawyers be allowed to discharge their duties without fear, he said: “An advocate works for criminals and fights cases against them, and sometimes there are differences which lead to assaults. If an undertrial criminal beats up a lawyer, it won’t affect him but will spoil the lawyer’s career. There is a constant threat in the mind of a lawyer while dealing with criminal cases,” he said.