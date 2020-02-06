Lawyers’ strike hits normal life in Odisha

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several districts in western Odisha on Wednesday as lawyers observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh demanding establishment of a permanent Bench of the High Court in the region.

The lawyers in the western region, with support from different political parties, have been agitating for the past several years to highlight their demand for establishment of a High Court Bench in western Odisha.

Total response

The bandh evoked total response in Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Balangir districts where government offices, educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments remained closed during the day. Vehicular movement was also disrupted in the region.

The lawyers, who were supported by activists and workers of the Biju Janata Dal and Opposition Congress, stopped trains at several locations in the region to enforce the bandh in the morning hours.

Raising slogans in support of their demand, the lawyers condemned silence on the part of both the Centre and the State government over the issue.

On the other hand, the repeated strike by the lawyers in western Odisha over the issue has also come under criticism from various quarters since it was affecting court work and putting justice seekers in difficulty.

Contempt petition

The Orissa High Court has also taken strong exception to the strike by lawyers and instituted contempt petition against 68 Bar Associations of the State, including many from western Odisha.

BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari urged the Orissa High Court and the State government to take necessary measures to establish a permanent High Court Bench in western Odisha.