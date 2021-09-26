Lawyers stay away from work in all Delhi district courts

They are demanding better security on court premises

A day after the armed hit on a dreaded gangster followed by a shoot-out between the police and the assailants inside the Rohini district courts, lawyers abstained from work in all district courts on Saturday demanding better security on court premises.

Jitender Maan alias Gogi and two assailants who gunned him down were killed in a shoot-out inside a courtroom in Rohini on Friday.

No work took place in the district courts except urgent matters such as bail and custody extension as the lawyers did not appear before the judges, said Sanjeev Nasiar, the spokesperson of the Coordination Committee of all District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi.

The strike was called by the committee seeking modification of security norms on all the seven district courts premises. The courts, however, passed orders and judgments that were already scheduled for Saturday, he said.

Met police chief

Mr. Nasiar added that a team of lawyers also met the Delhi Police Commissioner on Saturday to discuss matters related to the security.

Advocate Manjeet Mathur, secretary of the Rohini District Courts Bar Association, said the strike was peaceful and no information regarding any unpleasant incident was received from any of the seven courts.

Advocate Dilip Kumar, who has his chamber in the Patiala House Courts, said though the lawyers went to their offices they did not appear before the judges.

Advocates also abstained from virtual or physical hearings in other district courts including Rouse Avenue, Tis Hazari, Dwarka, Saket and Karkardooma.

Maan was killed by two assailants as part of a turf war with a rival gang inside a crowded Rohini courtroom yesterday. The assailants were gunned down by the police in retaliation during an exchange of fire as pandemonium broke loose with gunshots ringing out inside courtroom number 207.