Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, police chief

The Delhi High Court on Sunday issued notices and sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Police Commissioner and the Chief Secretary on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court here.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel decided to conduct an urgent hearing on the issue after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident.

The Bench initiated the proceedings at around 1 p.m. and issued notices to the authorities. It will take up the matter again at 3 p.m.

Also Read SIT to probe clash at Tis Hazari Courts

It asked the police officers, who were allegedly involved in the clashes, to be present in the court at 3 p.m.

The Delhi Police was represented by advocate Rahul Mehra, while senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

The court also issued notices to the Bar Council of Delhi and all the bar associations of the Delhi district courts.

Lawyers and police had clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon, during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Two Station House Officers (SHOs) and an Additional Commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers were hurt in the incident.

Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by police. They also claimed two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air.

Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by the Chief Justice and senior most judges of the High Court.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, he said.

After the completion of the meeting, the court decided to hold a hearing at 1 p.m., he said.

The Bar Council of India has written a letter to the High Court seeking a direction to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials.

The letter also sought immediate arrest of responsible police officials and initiation of a judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge.