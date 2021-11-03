Lawyers call for inquiry committee on Tripura violence

NEW DELHI

A group of lawyers who carried out a fact-finding visit to Tripura last week said on Tuesday that several mosques and shops run by Muslims in the State had been targeted following attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh as a “result of irresponsibility of the administration” and extremist organisations.

Presenting their report at a press conference here, the team of lawyers led by Supreme Court advocate Ehtesham Hashmi and Lawyers for Democracy said the attacks on Muslims in Tripura had been in reaction to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The violence took place as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad carried out a protest rally on October 26 against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The lawyers said the incidents could have been prevented if the police and administration had taken strict measures. The lawyers called for an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to be set up to probe the incidents and filing of separate FIR based on the victims’ complaints.

“Due to this incident, all the people whose businesses have suffered financial loss should get appropriate compensation by the State Government and it should be compensated soon so that these innocent people can get their life back on track and their businesses and work can resume smoothly,” the report said.