ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer shot dead inside chambers in Ghaziabad court complex

August 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Ghaziabad (UP)

Police teams are obtaining CCTV footage from cameras installed on the court premises

PTI

Police take away the body of an advocate who was allegedly shot dead by two assailants at his chambers in Tehsil court of Ghaziabad on August 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A lawyer was shot dead in his chambers on the tehsil court complex in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Manoj Chowdhary alias Monu Jaat was having lunch in his chambers around 2 p.m. when two assailants entered the room and fired at him. He died on the spot, they said.

Shortly after the shooting, a police team arrived at the spot with forensic experts. After completing the legal formalities, Chowdhary's body was sent for post-mortem, they added.

Police teams are obtaining CCTV footage from cameras installed on the court premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the attack, other lawyers were holding a meeting to chalk out their strategy about a strike, called by bar associations in western Uttar Pradesh in support of their colleagues in Hapur, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US