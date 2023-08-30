HamberMenu
Lawyer shot dead inside chambers in Ghaziabad court complex

Police teams are obtaining CCTV footage from cameras installed on the court premises

August 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Ghaziabad (UP)

PTI

A lawyer was shot dead in his chambers on the tehsil court complex in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Manoj Chowdhary alias Monu Jaat was having lunch in his chambers around 2 p.m. when two assailants entered the room and fired at him. He died on the spot, they said.

Shortly after the shooting, a police team arrived at the spot with forensic experts. After completing the legal formalities, Chowdhary's body was sent for post-mortem, they added.

Police teams are obtaining CCTV footage from cameras installed on the court premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said.

At the time of the attack, other lawyers were holding a meeting to chalk out their strategy about a strike, called by bar associations in western Uttar Pradesh in support of their colleagues in Hapur, the police said.

