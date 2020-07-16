Laws being made without consultation: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata:

She also flagged the approval given for foreign direct investment in Coal India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of taking advantage of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to change laws in the country.

“They have changed so many laws without consultations. Every day they are changing laws. Whatever suits them to maintain their dictatorship, they are doing that. I am shocked,” Ms. Banerjee said in response to a question on the leave without pay scheme for Air India employees. She also flagged the approval given for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Coal India.

Citing recent developments, such as allowing foreign direct investment in Coal India and privatisation of Railways, Ms. Banerjee accused the Centre of taking advantage of the ongoing pandemic. “In this situation, people want money. How can you bulldoze the rights of employees?” she asked.

Earlier this month, Ms. Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to revoke the decision to allow FDI in Coal India.

Ms. Banerjee also called on the trade unions, including those affiliated to the BJP, to protest against the move to target public sector undertakings (PSUs). “Be together and fight together. I would appeal to the BJP unions also not to sell their heads ,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also raised questions on the functioning of the government. “Is this a way a democratic government works? Everything is lost and now everybody is afraid,” she said.