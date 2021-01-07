Law Ministry notifies new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

The Union Law Ministry on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.
Justice Dhulia, currently a judge in the Uttarakhand High Court, has now been elevated.
With a current strength of 24 judges, the Gauhati High Court currently has Justice N Kotiswar Singh as the acting Chief Justice.
“The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court,” a Law Ministry statement read.
Justice Dhulia started as an advocate in 1986 and practised in the Allahabad High Court, specialising in constitutional and Service matters.
In November 2008, he was appointed as Permanent Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath