Law Ministry notifies new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

The Union Law Ministry on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Justice Dhulia, currently a judge in the Uttarakhand High Court, has now been elevated.

With a current strength of 24 judges, the Gauhati High Court currently has Justice N Kotiswar Singh as the acting Chief Justice.

“The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court,” a Law Ministry statement read.

Justice Dhulia started as an advocate in 1986 and practised in the Allahabad High Court, specialising in constitutional and Service matters.

In November 2008, he was appointed as Permanent Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.