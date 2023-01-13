Law Ministry notifies appointment of nine judges to Rajasthan High Court

January 13, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid an ongoing tussle between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium over delay in appointments to the higher judiciary, the Law Ministry on Friday notified the appointment of nine judges to the Rajasthan High Court.

At least one name from the list of fresh appointments was recommended by the Collegium as far back as 2020. While six judicial officers have been elevated as high court judges, three advocates also figured on the list of new appointments.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the fresh appointments. As on January 2, the Rajasthan High Court had 24 vacancies as per the Law Ministry website.

Advocates Ganesh Ram Magna, Anil Kumar Upman and Nupur Bhati and judicial officers Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar and Ashutosh Kumar were appointed as judges.

Sources claimed that the recommendation to appoint Mr. Magna was at least four years old, while the other names were recommended by the Collegium recently.

The Law Ministry on Friday also notified giving a fresh one-year term to Bombay High Court additional judge Abhay Ahuja with effect from March 4. Additional judges are usually appointed for a two-year period before being elevated as permanent judges.