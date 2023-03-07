ADVERTISEMENT

Law and order in Punjab far better than several Congress, BJP-ruled States: CM Bhagwant Mann

March 07, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Congress blamed Mr. Mann of adopting a “threatening posture” against the Opposition and “boycotted” him by not participating in proceedings of State Assembly during his presence

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on March 7 said that as compared to several Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled-States, the law and order situation was far better in Punjab.

ALSO READ
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition Bajwa exchange heated words over Vigilance Bureau

He was speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address in the State Assembly here. The Chief Minister said that rather than misleading people on the issue of law and order, the Congress and BJP leaders must check their facts as the States having governments of their parties were far below Punjab.

He said that the State government would maintain law and order in the State and no one would be allowed to disturb its hard-earned peace at any cost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that the traditional political parties were envious of him because they were not able to digest that the son of a common man was governing the State effectively. He said that the people of the State had routed out the traditional political parties because of their anti-people and anti-Punjab stance. Mr. Mann said that the leaders of the parties were now ganging up with each other to mislead the people.

No stone unturned

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that for the first time in the last 75 years the power of the State had been bestowed on those who were committed to its well-being. He said that earlier this power was in the hands of those who had surpassed the Britishers in looting the State. He said that this was the government of the people and every Punjabi; so no stone would be left unturned for the well-being of the State.

Blaming the Chief Minister of adopting a “threatening posture” against the Opposition members on Monday inside the House, the Punjab Congress members “boycotted” Mr. Mann by not participating in the proceedings of the State Assembly during his presence. They were seeking an apology from the Chief Minister.

Leader of the Opposition Congress Partap Singh Bajwa said the Congress Legislative Party had unanimously taken a decision that as long as the CM was present in the House, the Congress MLAs would boycott him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US