Law and order in Punjab far better than several Congress, BJP-ruled States: CM Bhagwant Mann

March 07, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on March 7 said that as compared to several Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled-States, the law and order situation was far better in Punjab.

He was speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address in the State Assembly here. The Chief Minister said that rather than misleading people on the issue of law and order, the Congress and BJP leaders must check their facts as the States having governments of their parties were far below Punjab.

He said that the State government would maintain law and order in the State and no one would be allowed to disturb its hard-earned peace at any cost.

The Chief Minister said that the traditional political parties were envious of him because they were not able to digest that the son of a common man was governing the State effectively. He said that the people of the State had routed out the traditional political parties because of their anti-people and anti-Punjab stance. Mr. Mann said that the leaders of the parties were now ganging up with each other to mislead the people.

No stone unturned

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that for the first time in the last 75 years the power of the State had been bestowed on those who were committed to its well-being. He said that earlier this power was in the hands of those who had surpassed the Britishers in looting the State. He said that this was the government of the people and every Punjabi; so no stone would be left unturned for the well-being of the State.

Blaming the Chief Minister of adopting a “threatening posture” against the Opposition members on Monday inside the House, the Punjab Congress members “boycotted” Mr. Mann by not participating in the proceedings of the State Assembly during his presence. They were seeking an apology from the Chief Minister.

Leader of the Opposition Congress Partap Singh Bajwa said the Congress Legislative Party had unanimously taken a decision that as long as the CM was present in the House, the Congress MLAs would boycott him.