‘Law and order deteriorating in Jharkhand’

Bharatiya Janata Party president J. P. Nadda lashed out at the Hemant Soren government on Monday, claiming the law and order situation was deteriorating in Jharkhand, which was sign of a weak government.
“I have been watching the State’s development for a long time. The development process halts when law and order situation deteriorates. I can say with conviction that the law and order situation has worsened under the Hemant Soren government,” he said addressing the State Executive Committee members through video conferencing.
“In BJP-ruled States, naxalism has almost disappeared. Now in Jharkhand, naxalism seems to be on the verge of staging a comeback. Terrorism is rearing its ugly head. Murders are being committed in broad daylight. It is sign of a weak government. It is happening due to its appeasement policy,” the BJP chief said.
He said the Raghubar Das-led government had served Jharkhand people well.
“The BJP government in Jharkhand was the only State government to announce refilling of second cylinder received under the Ujjwala Scheme,” he said.
