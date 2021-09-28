Last accused in Dombivli gang-rape case arrested

Mumbai

28 September 2021 01:11 IST

The Manpada police have arrested the last accused in the Dombivli gang-rape case. He has been remanded in police custody till September 30.

Of the 33 accused, 22 are in custody till September 29, two are juveniles and the remaining nine are in custody till September 30.

“As of now, all the accused named by the victim have been arrested. If during the investigations more accused are named, they too would be arrested,” senior police inspector Dadabhari Choure of the Manpada police station said.

The phone of the last accused also has been sent for forensic examination. Forensic reports of all the other phones are awaited. The police are also looking into the WhatsApp group of the accused, said the police.