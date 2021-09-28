Other States

Last accused in Dombivli gang-rape case arrested

The Manpada police have arrested the last accused in the Dombivli gang-rape case. He has been remanded in police custody till September 30.

Of the 33 accused, 22 are in custody till September 29, two are juveniles and the remaining nine are in custody till September 30.

“As of now, all the accused named by the victim have been arrested. If during the investigations more accused are named, they too would be arrested,” senior police inspector Dadabhari Choure of the Manpada police station said.

The phone of the last accused also has been sent for forensic examination. Forensic reports of all the other phones are awaited. The police are also looking into the WhatsApp group of the accused, said the police.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 1:12:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/last-accused-in-dombivli-gang-rape-case-arrested/article36704687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY