Lashkar IED expert killed in Anantnag operation

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, who was the outfit’s improvised explosives device (IED) expert, was killed in an operation by the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday.

“A joint cordon and search operation was launched in the Larnoo area of Anantnag on Saturday following an input. The trapped terrorist was given the opportunity to surrender but he fired indiscriminately. In the ensuing encounter, one foreign terrorist was killed,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

The police identified the slain militant as Nasir alias Shakeel Saab alias Shak Bhai. “He was an ‘A’ category terrorist and an IED expert of the LeT,” Mr. Kumar said.

The police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter.

In another operation in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area, a militant associate linked to the LeT was arrested.

“Haris Shareef Rather, a resident of Zaffron Colony, Pampore, was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT militants. He was also assisting active terrorists in transporting arms and ammunition in the Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas,” the police said.