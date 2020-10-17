Other States

Lashkar IED expert killed in Anantnag operation

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, who was the outfit’s improvised explosives device (IED) expert, was killed in an operation by the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday.

“A joint cordon and search operation was launched in the Larnoo area of Anantnag on Saturday following an input. The trapped terrorist was given the opportunity to surrender but he fired indiscriminately. In the ensuing encounter, one foreign terrorist was killed,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

The police identified the slain militant as Nasir alias Shakeel Saab alias Shak Bhai. “He was an ‘A’ category terrorist and an IED expert of the LeT,” Mr. Kumar said.

The police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter.

In another operation in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area, a militant associate linked to the LeT was arrested.

“Haris Shareef Rather, a resident of Zaffron Colony, Pampore, was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT militants. He was also assisting active terrorists in transporting arms and ammunition in the Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas,” the police said.

Comments
Related Articles

Jammu Muslim Front backs Gupkar declaration

Bihar Assembly elections | Our main concern was to consolidate anti-BJP vote, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

Tripura University drops curriculum chapter amid protests by tribal groups

Massive Ranchi rally demands release of Stan Swamy

Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Mission Shakti’; vows ‘zero tolerance’ to crimes against women

Dhankhar asks Bengal govt to release ‘assaulted’ Sikh man, calls it human rights violation case

Congress focus on Gwalior-Chambal, COVID-19 relief in Madhya Pradesh by-poll manifesto

Fadnavis to tour Maharashtra’s rain-affected districts from October 19

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Mumbai court orders probe into complaint against Kangana, sister

Bihar Assembly elections | Grand Alliance promises jobs to youths, end farm laws if voted to power

Assam plans to shut govt.-run madrassas, Sanskrit tols in November

‘Zero Rajdhani’ bypasses Guwahati to bridge time gap

NEET 2020 | Family’s efforts, own hard work bear fruit for Soyeb

All India Muslim Personal Law Board to seek public consensus about uniform civil code

Mumbai Airport offers express Covid-19 RT-PCR testing facility for all departing passengers

Bihar Assembly elections | We will see a BJP-LJP government, says Chirag Paswan

BJP leader shot dead in U.P. ahead of Assembly bypoll

NGT directs U.P. to keep vigil on brick kilns to maintain air quality in NCR

Bihar Assembly elections | I’ve no grudges but a lot of pain inside, says Rajendra Singh

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 8:13:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/lashkar-ied-expert-killed-in-anantnag-operation/article32881950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY