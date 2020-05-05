Large industries, MSMEs start work in Rajasthan

After the relaxations announced in the COVID-19 lockdown, over 190 large industrial units and 7,300 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Rajasthan have started functioning with a limited workforce. All the plants in the cement sector, except a unit in Chittorgarh district's Nimbahera, have also started production.

State Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said here on Tuesday that the industries would provide employment to the local workforce as well as the migrant labourers who were willing to stay on the factory premises as per the government's rules.

“The production in cement units will facilitate restarting of construction projects and generate indirect employment as well,” he said.

A large number of units are situated in the industrial areas of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). Mr. Meena said the control rooms had been established in the industrial areas to provide information and guidance about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Projects restarted

The projects of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) have also been restarted with the adherence to all safety and social distancing norms. JDA Commissioner T. Ravikant said the projects included the Jhotwara elevated road and the road over bridges in Dantli, Jahota and Sitapura villages.