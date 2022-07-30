Other States

Bengal Police recover huge amount of cash from Jharkhand Congress MLA’s vehicle 

Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA from Jamtara, Jharkhand. Photo: Twitter/@IrfanAnsariMLA
Shiv Sahay Singh KOLKATA July 30, 2022 22:38 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 23:09 IST

Close on the heels of Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovering about ₹50 crore from separate raids in Kolkata, the West Bengal police on Saturday, apprehended a vehicle containing cash close to ₹50 lakh. The counting of currency notes was on, police officials said.

Sources said that the vehicle belonged to Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, who represents the Congress. Mr. Ansari and two other party MLAs Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal, were travelling in the car.

MLAs detained

The three MLAs have been detained by the Howrah City Police. Mr. Kachhap is a Congress MLA from Khijri Assembly Constituency and Mr. Bixal represents Kongari Assembly constituency in the neighboring State.

Jharkhand shares its borders with West Bengal and Jamtara is the one of the closest constituencies to the State. The State is ruled by an alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress.

Recently, the ED had seized cash valuing ₹50 crore in West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam, from properties of an aide of former Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee.

