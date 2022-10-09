Landslips snap road connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal

The road leading to Gangtok from Singtam also lay blocked at 32 Mile

PTI Gangtok
October 09, 2022 13:14 IST

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: A.R. Chowdhury

Heavy rain early on Sunday triggered multiple landslips in Sikkim, snapping road connectivity between Gangtok and West Bengal.

According to a senior official, huge boulders have jammed National Highway 10 at two places—19 Mile and 20 Mile—between Singtam and Rangpo in East Sikkim.

"It may take an entire day to clear the debris and reopen the way for traffic. Those travelling to Siliguri have been asked to use roads that go via Central Pendam or Pakyong to get to the West Bengal border," the official added.

