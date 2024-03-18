Landslips block National Highway-5 near Solan in Himachal Pradesh

“Meanwhile, road opening work has started with excavators reaching the spot of the landslips,” officials said, adding that the debris would be cleared soon.
A total of 259 roads, including five National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.
“A maximum of 237 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts,” the State emergency operation centre said.