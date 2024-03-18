GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Landslips block National Highway-5 near Solan in Himachal Pradesh

A total of 259 roads, including five National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.

March 18, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Shimla

PTI
A view of the site where there was a massive landslide, on the National Highway-5 at Nigulsari, in Kinnaur, on March 4.

A view of the site where there was a massive landslide, on the National Highway-5 at Nigulsari, in Kinnaur, on March 4. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The National Highway-5 was blocked near Shamlech village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district following a landslip on March 18 (morning),” officials said.

“No casualty was reported in the incident that occurred at around 7.30 a.m. on the Shimla-Kalka Road near Solan bypass, bringing traffic to a halt,” they said.

Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road as the local police asked the motorists to turn back and take the old Barog route.

Stranded tourists in Spiti Valley shifted; man killed in landslide during road clearing work

“Meanwhile, road opening work has started with excavators reaching the spot of the landslips,” officials said, adding that the debris would be cleared soon.

A total of 259 roads, including five National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.

“A maximum of 237 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts,” the State emergency operation centre said.

