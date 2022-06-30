Landslip in Manipur’s Noney extremely distressing: Rahul Gandhi
"My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 30 condoled the loss of lives in a landslip at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district, terming the incident extremely distressing.
At least six people were killed and dozens went missing after the massive landslip at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night, officials said. “Six bodies have been retrieved so far and dozens are feared trapped under the debris,” they said.
"The news of a tragic landslide near Tupul Yard railway construction camp in Noney District, Manipur is extremely distressing," Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter. "My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," he said.
