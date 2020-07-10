Landslip buries four in their sleep in Arunachal

GUWAHATI

10 July 2020 12:40 IST

At least 28 others killed in rain-induced landslides in the northeast since May.

A landslip killed four people, including an eight-month-old girl, of a family in their sleep in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh early morning on July 10.

The incident, officials said, happened at 2:30 a.m. at Tigdo village.

The State’s disaster management officials said the police and local people retrieved all the bodies from the debris after sunrise.

Grieving their death, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the immediate release of ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the survivors of the victims.

“Incessant rain for the last couple of days that triggered landslides and flood has left trails of large-scale devastation in the entire State. Reports have been pouring in about landslides in various locations from in and around capital region,” he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister asked people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert while district officials have been instructed to monitor the situation in view of heavy rainfall predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Landslips in Arunachal Pradesh have so far killed eight people in less than two months. A woman and her two minor children were buried alive at Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district on May 26.

On June 25, a minor girl was killed in Doni Colony of State capital Itanagar.

Heavy rainfall also triggered landslides in Assam, killing 24 people since the last week of May. Of these, 21 died in three districts of southern Assam’s Barak Valley.

An unconfirmed report said a man died in a landslip in Meghalaya more than a month ago.

In Assam, 40 people have lost their lives in floods since May 22.