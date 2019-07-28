Landslides sever Imphal-Assam link

Incessant rain over the past few days in Manipur has triggered multiple landslides in the State and on the national highways that snake through the hills.

Government officials on Saturday said that three landslides on NH-37, which connects Imphal to Assam, buried or stranded several vehicles and have rendered large portions of the highway non-motorable. The police said that debris was being cleared and the highway may be reopened soon.

The officials said that landslides were reported at Lukhambi, Kotland and Nung.