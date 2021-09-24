Landslides in Kinnaur, Shimla following heavy rains

Shimla:

24 September 2021 13:02 IST

The NH in Kinnaur district has been blocked following the landslide

Heavy rain has triggered landslides in Kinnaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, a senior disaster management official said on September 24.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said the national highway from Puwari to Kaza in Kinnaur district has been blocked after a landslide on September 23 evening.

In Shimla, a road near Home Guard Office has been blocked due to a landslide on September 23 evening and road restoration work is underway.

The official said that Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 180.6 mm rain followed by Kandaghat in Solan that received 65.2 mm rain. Shimla received 54.6 mm in the 24-hour period ending 9.30 am on September 24.