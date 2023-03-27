HamberMenu
Landslide hits East Sikkim, at least 20 families relocated to safer locations

No casualty was reported, but the landslide caused extensive damage to several public properties and livestock, officials said

March 27, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Gangtok

A major landslide hit East Sikkim district on March 26 morning. Two houses were damaged.

A major landslide hit East Sikkim district on March 26 morning. Two houses were damaged. | Photo Credit: PTI

A major landslide hit East Sikkim district on March 26 morning, officials said.

Two houses were damaged, and at least 20 families were affected due to the landslide that hit Sokpay village along the Dikchu-Rakdong Road around 7 a.m., they said.

No casualty was reported, but the landslide caused extensive damage to several public properties and livestock, they said, adding that standing crops were also damaged.

The 20 affected families were shifted to safer locations after the incident, officials said.

The damage caused at the village are being assessed, they said.

