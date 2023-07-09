ADVERTISEMENT

Landslide hits bus in J&K’s Doda, two dead

July 09, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Bhaderwah/Jammu

The bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road, Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma said

PTI

Two persons were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (July 7), a senior police officer said.

The bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road, Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma told PTI.

He said a rescue operation was launched and three trapped passengers were evacuated to Gandoh hospital where Amir Sohail of Kahara and Mudassar Ali of Changa-Bhalessa were declared brought dead.

Shahid Hussain of Kuntwara village has been admitted to a hospital.

CONNECT WITH US