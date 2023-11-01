ADVERTISEMENT

Landmine explosion near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, three Army personnel injured

November 01, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Mendhar/Jammu

The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility and later two of them were referred to a military hospital in Rajouri for specialised treatment

PTI

Three Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on November 1, officials said. The soldiers were patrolling Phagwari Gali area in Mendhar sector when the landmine got activated, the officials said quoting preliminary information.

The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility and later two of them were referred to a military hospital in Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

