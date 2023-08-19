ADVERTISEMENT

Land grab case: Ghazipur court rejects Abbas Ansari's bail plea

August 19, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Ghazipur

Special judge of the MP-MLA court on Friday rejected the bail plea of the MLA from Mau who is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

PTI

Abbas Ansari. File. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

A Ghazipur court has rejected the bail plea of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a case of getting a plot of land registered in his name and that of his mother in a fraudulent manner.

Special judge of the MP-MLA court, Arvind Mishra, on Friday rejected the bail plea of the MLA from Mau who is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the prosecution lawyer said.

Narrating the details of the case, the lawyer said lekhpal Satyapal had on August 19, 2020, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station alleging that the deed of registration of a barren plot of land in Mohammad Patti under the names of Ravindra Sharma, Shrikant Upadhyay and Nandlal was cancelled by the then district magistrate.

The land was declared barren again but Abbas Ansari and his mother Afsa got it registered in their names in a fraudulent manner, the lawyer added. The case was registered against 12 people.

