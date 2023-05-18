ADVERTISEMENT

Land-for-jobs case | Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi appears before ED for questioning

May 18, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Rabri Devi's children, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and MP daughter Misa Bharti, have been questioned by the federal agency in this case in the recent past

PTI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on May 18 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, official sources said.

The 68-year-old Ms. Devi, wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is recording her statement in this case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ALSO READ
Land-for-jobs case: CBI searches premises linked to RJD legislators

Rabri Devi's children, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and MP daughter Misa Bharti, have been questioned by the federal agency in this case in the recent past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

The ED had carried out searches in this case sometime back and seized "unaccounted cash" of ₹1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged by the agencies that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US