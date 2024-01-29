Land-for-Job scam case | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appears before ED for questioning

January 29, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in the land-for-job scam case on January 29. He reached the ED office earlier in the morning, as hundreds of RJD workers along with a few leaders had assembled at the location in support of Mr. Yadav.

The ED case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 18, 2022, against Mr. Yadav and others in the same matter. In July last year, the CBI filed a second chargesheet against the former Railway Minister, his wife Ms. Rabri Devi, their son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and 14 others.

“Whenever ED sends summon to any of our family members, we come and cooperate but our family is being harassed unnecessarily,” said Misa Bharti, RJD Rajya Sabha member and the elder daughter of Mr. Yadav. Ms. Bharti accompanied Mr. Yadav to the ED office.

The alleged scam occurred when Mr. Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the charge sheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Mr. Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Ms. Rabri Devi, and daughter Ms. Misa Bharti, for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the charge sheet in October 2023, against former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Ms. Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal.

The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways.

(With agency inputs)

