Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

October 04, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel granted bail to the accused after they appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on October 4 granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his son, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, in the land-for-jobs scam case of 2004-2009.

Also read | Not afraid of cases lodged against me and my family: Lalu Prasad

In July this year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Mr. Prasad, Ms. Rabri, Mr. Tejashwi, and 14 others in the same case. The FIR in the matter was filed in May 2022 in which it was alleged that during 2004-2009, several substitutes were appointed in Group “D” posts in different zones of Railways in exchange for land parcels.

These substitutes, who were residents of Patna, either by themselves or through their family members, sold or gifted their land to Mr. Prasad’s family members and the private company controlled by them. The company was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of his family members, as alleged by the agency.

The court had on September 22 summoned the accused after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them and other accused, saying the evidence “prima facie” showed commission of various offences, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

Prasad is out on bail in this case as well as fodder scam cases.

In October 2022, the CBI filed first chargesheet in this case.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a money-laundering probe. The ED had earlier said that it had detected “proceeds of crime” currently worth ₹600 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

