HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

Special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel granted bail to the accused after they appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them

October 04, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. File.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on October 4 granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his son, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, in the land-for-jobs scam case of 2004-2009.

Special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel granted bail to the accused after they appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them.

Also read | Not afraid of cases lodged against me and my family: Lalu Prasad

In July this year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Mr. Prasad, Ms. Rabri, Mr. Tejashwi, and 14 others in the same case. The FIR in the matter was filed in May 2022 in which it was alleged that during 2004-2009, several substitutes were appointed in Group “D” posts in different zones of Railways in exchange for land parcels.

These substitutes, who were residents of Patna, either by themselves or through their family members, sold or gifted their land to Mr. Prasad’s family members and the private company controlled by them. The company was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of his family members, as alleged by the agency.

The court had on September 22 summoned the accused after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them and other accused, saying the evidence “prima facie” showed commission of various offences, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

ALSO READ
No merit in land-for-jobs scam case, says Tejashwi Yadav

Prasad is out on bail in this case as well as fodder scam cases.

In October 2022, the CBI filed first chargesheet in this case.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a money-laundering probe. The ED had earlier said that it had detected “proceeds of crime” currently worth ₹600 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Bihar / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.