Land acquisition formalities for Rewari AIIMS to be completed by mid-October

Union Minister of State for Planning and Gurugram Lok Sabha MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday said all formalities to acquire land for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rewari’s Majra village would be completed by mid-October. The 750-bed hospital will be constructed at the cost of ₹1,300 crore.

Mr. Singh said a team from the Union Health Department would soon visit the site in Majra village to take possession of the land acquired for the project, paving way for the laying of the foundation stone for it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone through video-conferencing for the project.

About 190 acres of land has been acquired for the hospital, the 22nd AIIMS in the country, and the acquisition process for the remaining parcel of land would be completed soon, Mr. Singh said.

The hospital, after it becomes operational, would create around 3,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs, benefiting residents of around half-a-dozen south Haryana districts, and also Rajasthan’s bordering districts of Alwar and Jhunjhunu.

The then President of India Ram Nath Kovind in a joint session of Parliament of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 had announced the setting up of an AIIMS in each State, following which then Union Health and Family Welfare Minister had written to the Chief Ministers of 15 States, including Haryana, to identify land for the institutes. On July 4, 2015, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal made an announcement at a public meeting in Bawal to set up an AIIMS in Rewari’s Manethi, and wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister in this regard on July 22, 2015. However, Mr. Khattar went back on his word, saying that he had made the announcement in over-enthusiasm, leading to a four-month sit-in agitation starting from November 1 in 2019. The sit-in was lifted after the setting up of the AIIMS in Haryana was announced in an Interim Budget in February 2019.

Initially, the hospital was to come up at Manethi village, but the site was later shifted to neighbouring Majra village due to land related issues.