Land acquisition case | Sub-divisional magistrate suspended for summoning Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

November 02, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Budaun (Uttar Pradesh)

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said SDM Vineet Kumar was suspended for gross negligence.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A sub-divisional magistrate (judicial), who had summoned the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in a land acquisition-related case and his staff member have been suspended by the State government, officials said on November 2.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said SDM Vineet Kumar was suspended on November 1 for gross negligence.

The SDM's 'peshkar' (staff member who presents files to the officer) has also been suspended. The summons were issued last month, prompting the Governor's office to cite the constitutional immunity she enjoys against such action.

The matter is related to a land-related petition filed by Chandrahas, a resident of Loda Baheri village in the SDM court, making another person and the Governor parties.

Chandrahas alleged that a relative got the property of his aunt Katori Devi registered in his name and the land was later sold and subsequently acquired by the government by giving a compensation of ₹12 lakh.

Hearing the petition, SDM (Judicial) Kumar had issued summons in the name of the person who had bought the land and also to Governor Anandiben Patel on October 7 under Section 144 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, and asked her or her representative to appear on October 18, the officer added.

When the letter reached the Governor's house on October 10, the Special Secretary to the Governor Badrinath Singh wrote a letter to the DM and asked that the SDM be told that issuing a summon or a notice to the Governor is a violation of Article 361 (The President or the Governor is not answerable to any court for the exercise of the powers and duties of his office) of the Constitution. The DM was also directed to probe the matter and submit his report to the government.

