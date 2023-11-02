HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land acquisition case | Sub-divisional magistrate suspended for summoning Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said SDM Vineet Kumar was suspended for gross negligence.

November 02, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Budaun (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. File

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A sub-divisional magistrate (judicial), who had summoned the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in a land acquisition-related case and his staff member have been suspended by the State government, officials said on November 2.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said SDM Vineet Kumar was suspended on November 1 for gross negligence.

The SDM's 'peshkar' (staff member who presents files to the officer) has also been suspended. The summons were issued last month, prompting the Governor's office to cite the constitutional immunity she enjoys against such action.

The matter is related to a land-related petition filed by Chandrahas, a resident of Loda Baheri village in the SDM court, making another person and the Governor parties.

Chandrahas alleged that a relative got the property of his aunt Katori Devi registered in his name and the land was later sold and subsequently acquired by the government by giving a compensation of ₹12 lakh.

Hearing the petition, SDM (Judicial) Kumar had issued summons in the name of the person who had bought the land and also to Governor Anandiben Patel on October 7 under Section 144 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, and asked her or her representative to appear on October 18, the officer added.

When the letter reached the Governor's house on October 10, the Special Secretary to the Governor Badrinath Singh wrote a letter to the DM and asked that the SDM be told that issuing a summon or a notice to the Governor is a violation of Article 361 (The President or the Governor is not answerable to any court for the exercise of the powers and duties of his office) of the Constitution. The DM was also directed to probe the matter and submit his report to the government.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.