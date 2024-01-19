Lalu’s kin allegedly beat up government employee; BJP cries ‘return of jungle raj’

January 19, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - PATNA

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kin allegedly beat up a Bihar government employee in Patna on Tuesday, in such a brutal manner that he was later referred to Delhi for better medical attention. The police have lodged a complaint against Tanuj Yadav and Nayan Yadav, Mr. Yadav’s grand-nephews.

The Opposition BJP cried that it was a “return of jungle Raj” in the State, while Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that action would be taken against “whosoever was found responsible”.

Police officials said that Arvind Kumar Singh, a 38-year-old executive officer of the Dobhi nagar panchayat in Gaya district, was beaten brutally at Patna’s Gola road on the night of January 16 (Tuesday) when he was on his way to Boring road in a Sports Utility Vehicle. Among the alleged culprits are Tanuj and Nayan Yadav, both sons of Nagendra Yadav, 55, the son of Mr. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder brother, the late Mahavir Rai. During the RJD regime in Bihar in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Mr. Nagendra Yadav was accused in several criminal cases in areas of Danapur and Gola road, and was also booked by the Danapur (Patna) police in an extortion case in March 2023.

FIR lodged

“An FIR has been lodged against Tanuj and Nayan Yadav, both sons of Nagendra Yadav, and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” said Rajeev Mishra, a senior police official of Patna district.

The victim’s cousin Vijay Kumar Singh has lodged an FIR at the Rupaspur police station, alleging that “a group of goons forced his uncle to stop the vehicle and demanded keys of the SUV. After sometime, they dragged him on the road and beat him mercilessly for 20 minutes till he collapsed”. He added: “When the goons left the spot, the local people took my uncle to a private hospital nearby”.

Mr. Arvind Singh is said to have suffered serious head and eye injuries. He hails from Gopalganj district, home district of the RJD chief. “On the hospital’s advice, Arvind Singh was later rushed to Delhi in a train ambulance on January 17, for better medical attention. His condition remains serious in Delhi,” Mr. Vijay Kumar Singh said, adding that he has now been admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

In his complaint, Mr. Vijay Kumar Singh alleged that the leader of the goons “dared to shout, ‘My name is Tanuj Yadav, son of Nagendra Yadav. Jo ukharna hai, ukhar lena [you do whatever you want to do]’.”

‘Return of jungle raj’

The incident, said police, had happened on January 16 at 9:20 p.m. at the Gola road in west Patna. “We’ve registered an FIR in the incident and are trying to identify and arrest the accused persons,” said Abhinav Dhiman, the Assistant Superintendent of Police for Patna west. “The Rupaspur police station sent a team of police officials to the spot of incident soon after receiving the information about a scuffle between two people on Gola Road on that day,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP slammed the State’s coalition government, which includes the Janata Dal (United) and the RJD. “This is what was jungle raj and it has returned to haunt the people of Bihar once again. People of the State are again getting a feel of what they were afraid of during the RJD regime before 2005,” said the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of the BJP’s Other Backward Class (OBC) front, added: “Bihar once again is in the grip of jungle raj and anarchy. Ever since [Chief Minister] Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the RJD to rule the State since August 2022, the criminal elements enjoying the State’s protection have started carrying out incidents like this without any hesitation.”

When asked about the incident, and the accusations against his relatives, the Deputy CM told media persons on Thursday that action would be taken. “You do not know Tejashwi Yadav. The moment I came to know about the incident, I asked police officials to take action against whosoever is responsible for the crime,” he said.