Lalu’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav may spoil RJD’s chance to wrest Gopalganj from BJP

As the bypoll is scheduled to be held in the Mokama assembly constituency on November 3, one is awestruck with the names of two ladies in posters pasted on mirrors of almost all SUVs of the town: Neelam Devi and Sonam Devi. Travelling on an open red colour Thar jeep is Neelam Devi of RJD. | Photo Credit: Amarnath Tewary

During the previous RJD regime in the State, Sadhu Yadav was infamous for his criminal acts and antecedents

In the upcoming bypoll in Gopalganj, Anirudh Prasad Yadav alias Sadhu Yadav, the brother-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, may spoil the chances of RJD’s effort to wrest the seat from BJP which has been winning from there for the last four consecutive terms.

In Bihar, the bypoll for two assembly seats, Mokama and Gopalganj is scheduled to be held on November 3 and the counting will be done on November 6.

The bypoll for the Gopalganj seat was necessitated following the untimely death of its sitting MLA and cooperative minister in the previous NDA government Subhash Singh on August 16 this year.

Mr. Singh had been winning the seat consecutively since 2005.

In the bypoll, BJP has fielded Mr. Singh’s wife Kusum Devi, apparently to garner sympathy votes which, political analysts say, “becomes decisive especially in a bypoll”.

The ruling party, the RJD has fielded a local party leader and leading businessman from Vaishya (trading) community Mohan Gupta, hoping to make a dent in the BJP’s traditional Vaishya vote bank.

Vaishya voters are in a sizeable number in the Gopalganj assembly constituency along with Brahmins and Other Backward Caste (OBC) Yadav voters. The Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and Muslim voters too are said to be in good number to make or mar the candidates’ winning prospect on the seat.

However, the presence of Mr. Yadav who has fielded his wife Indira Yadav in the seat on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket is likely to spoil the chances of RJD candidate to wrest the seat from BJP.

Mr. Yadav comes from the district and has won the Gopalganj assembly seat in 2000 and has also represented the seat in Lok Sabha in 2004 on an RJD ticket. Mr. Yadav had also contested the last 2020 assembly election from the seat on the BSP ticket and had secured over 41,000 votes as a runner-up candidate. Subhash Singh won the seat with a margin of more than 36,000 votes.

“Indira Yadav may not win the bypoll but her candidature will definitely spoil the chances of her nephew Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD which has fielded Mohan Gupta”, said a local trader Rajesh Kumar of Gopalganj bazaar. “It will be a direct dent into RJD’s M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) vote bank”, he quipped.

“If Indira Yadav gets 41,000 votes, what her husband Sadhu Yadav had received in the 2020 assembly poll, she will definitely mar the prospect of RJD to wrest the seat from BJP”, said Siddheshwari Ojha, a local school teacher.

However, political analysts of the State told The Hindu that out of two seats for which the bypoll in Bihar is scheduled to be held, Gopalganj might go to BJP and Mokama to RJD.

“BJP may win the Gopalganj seat out of sympathy, while, in Mokama, RJD is likely to retain the seat with bahubali (strongman) Anant Singh’s personality and Robinhood charm”, said Ajay Kumar, a political analyst.

Imprisoned Anant Singh’s wife Neelam Devi of the RJD is contesting against Sonam Devi, the BJP candidate in Mokama bypoll. Sonam Devi is the wife of a local bahubali Nalini Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh.