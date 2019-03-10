Lalu to have final say in candidates’ selection

Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders on Saturday authorised party chief Lalu Prasad to select party candidates in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly by-elections thereafter. He has also been authorised to stitch an alliance with like-minded parties for the upcoming LS polls.

“The party’s central parliamentary board has unanimously authorised Lalu Prasad to select the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls thereafter… besides, the party chief has also been authorised to hold parleys with like-minded parties to find out the possibilities and give a final shape to the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls,” RJD Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Manoj Jha told media persons.

The party’s central parliamentary board meeting was preceded by another meeting of the State units of Bihar and Jharkhand held at the official residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi at 10, Circular Road, in Patna.

‘No Holi this year’

The party has also decided to stay away from Holi celebrations this year to show solidarity with the families of those killed in the Pulwama terror attack last month, said Mr. Jha.

Lalu Prasad is currently serving prison sentences in Ranchi in several fodder scam cases and taking medical treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. RJD and its alliance leaders visit him regularly.

Meanwhile, on seat-sharing among the Magathbandhan (Grand Alliance) constituents, Mr. Jha said, “All is well and everything is on the right track.”