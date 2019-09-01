Other States

Lalu Prasad’s health condition not stable

RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The RJD chief is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He has been in jail since 2017 after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

The condition of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad is not stable as his kidneys are not functioning properly and blood sugar and blood pressure are fluctuating a senior doctor attending to him said on Saturday.

Prasad, 71, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He has been in jail since 2017 after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

“His kidneys are not functioning properly. The GFR (glomerular filtration rate) has dropped. His blood sugar and blood pressure are also fluctuating,” Dr. Umesh Prasad, one of the attending doctors, told PTI.

“His diet has also decreased compared with earlier. We are giving him medicines now,” he said.

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi on August 31, 2019 to meet his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi on August 31, 2019 to meet his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

