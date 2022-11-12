Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on kidney donation: ‘It’s just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father’

RJD chief’s Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya has confirmed media reports that she intends to donate a kidney to her father

Rohini Acharya has confirmed media reports that she intends to donate one of her kidneys to her septuagenarian father, the ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, tweeting on Friday that it was “just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father”. Mr. Prasad plans to get a kidney transplant in Singapore, where Ms. Acharya and her family are based.

“It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all,” tweeted Ms. Acharya, the second daughter of Mr. Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. She also shared a couple of photographs of her father on the social media platform, one of them showing herself as a toddler sitting in his lap.

Earlier, media reports had said that Ms. Acharya was to donate one of her kidneys to her father, as her blood group matched his.

Mr. Prasad, 74, is suffering from multiple ailments and recently had gone to Singapore for preliminary investigations of his chronic renal problems. The doctors are said to have advised him to go for a kidney transplant. He is again likely to visit Singapore between November 20-24.

Currently on bail after his conviction in several fodder scam cases, Mr. Prasad has been undergoing treatment at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for multiple diseases. He is currently staying at the official residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the RJD.

Although she is Singapore-based. Ms. Acharya keeps a close watch on political developments in Bihar and is active on social media to voice her opinion on political issues and also to take on the Opposition. She is said to be close to her father. On Friday, she tweeted that she “considers her parents equivalent to God and feels lucky to have got a chance to do her bit for her father”.

Sources close to Prasad’s family told The Hindu that, though Ms. Acharya’s blood group has matched with Mr. Prasad and she is ready to donate one of her kidneys to him, they still “wish that Mr. Prasad’s ailment will be cured through medicine and transplant is not needed”.