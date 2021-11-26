Other StatesNew Delhi 26 November 2021 23:16 IST
Comments
Lalu Prasad admitted to emergency department of AIIMS-Delhi
Updated: 26 November 2021 23:23 IST
His condition is stable: Source
RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on November 26, hospital sources said.
The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy.
His condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.
More In Other States
Read more...