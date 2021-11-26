Lalu Prasad admitted to emergency department of AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi

26 November 2021 23:16 IST

His condition is stable: Source

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on November 26, hospital sources said.

The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy.

His condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.

