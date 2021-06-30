Lalu likely to address RJD’s silver jubilee foundation day on July 5

PATNA

30 June 2021 15:39 IST

Prasad is recuperating from various illnesses at residence of his elder daughter and party RS member Misa Bharti in New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is likely to address the party’s silver jubilee foundation day on July 5 in Patna.

Mr. Prasad is currently recuperating from various illnesses at the residence of his elder daughter and party Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti in New Delhi. After over 3.7 years in jail, he was recently released on bail in connection with several fodder scam cases.

The RJD has planned to celebrate its 25th foundation day in a grand manner.

“There has been a regular demand from party leaders and workers for our party chief Lalu Prasad ji to come to Patna to guide us. His visit will certainly enthuse party workers and leaders, but it all depends on doctors’ permission for his travel”, observed party leader and spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

While addressing party leaders and office-bearers on Tuesday, party leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the younger son of Mr. Prasad and Leader of the Opposition in the Asembly, asked them to be “ready as the time to come is yours”. He said, “Be honest to your work, remain vigilant and work in your constituency. The time to come is yours”.

On June 25, Mr. Yadav, while visiting his constituency, Raghopur, in Vaishali district, said the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would fall in next two-three months. “Remain vigilant, anything is possible in politics”, he stated.

In view of the recent political developments in the Lok Janshakti Party, RJD leaders have urged LJP leader Chirag Paswan to come out of the NDA fold to strengthen the Opposition grand alliance.

‘He’s like my elder brother’

“He [Chirag Paswan] is like my elder brother and we’ll also support him in his proposed Aashirwad Yatra from July 5 on birth anniversary of his father and founder of LJP, Ram Vilas Paswan ji”, Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Paswan too promptly reciprocated, saying “Tejashwi is like my younger brother”.

“One should not be misguided by the growing proximity between Tejashwi and Chirag Paswan”, said NDA constituent Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is likely to meet BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

State BJP leaders have taken a swipe over Mr. Yadav’s comments. “He hasn’t stopped daydreaming”, said State BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel.

In Bihar, the NDA has the support of 127 legislators, while the Opposition ‘mahagathbandhan’ has a total strength of 110 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly. To form a government, an alliance needs the support of 123-members.

“If four governments can be formed in four years [in Bihar], anything can happen in politics. Be ready”, Mr. Yadav told party leaders and workers, in an apparent bid to enthuse them before the likely visit of his father to the State on July 5.