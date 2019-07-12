Lalu Prasad gets bail in one fodder scam case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad was on Friday granted bail by Justice Apresh Kumar of the Jharkhand High Court in a fodder scam case in a fodder scam case on two sureties of ₹50,000. He, however, will remain in jail in three other fodder scam cases.

The case is related to fraudulent withdrawal of ₹89,27,000 from the Deoghar treasury.

The court asked Prasad to submit his passport, but it was informed that his passport had expired.

“We requested the court to grant bail to him as he has already served nearly half of the jail term in the case and also on the ground of his old age and deteriorating health…”, his counsel Prabhat Kumar told journalists in Ranchi.

Earlier, on December 23, 2017 Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in the case.

Mr. Kumar said they would seek bail for Prasad in other cases as well on the same ground.

Prasad is sentenced to jail terms of different years in three other cases---two cases related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Chaibasa and one from the Dumka treasuries---in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam. He is also facing trial in another case of fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Doranda treasury.

Prasad is currently admitted in the paying ward of the government’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

RJD leaders happy

The grant of bail to Prasad has excited his party leaders. They said they always had hope and trust over the judiciary and knew that sooner or later he would get justice from the court. “We’ve full faith on the judiciary, and being party leader,s we’re happy that our leader has been granted bail in a case…now, he will be granted bail in other cases too and come out of jail”, said State RJD chief Ram Chandra Purve.

However, the ruling National Democratic Alliance leaders said “though, Lalu Prasad may have got bail in a case, he has to remain in jail in other cases…the RJD leaders should not celebrate this bail to their leader”.