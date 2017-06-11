Lalu for coalition at Centre

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 70 on Sunday and wished for a Bihar-like secular grand alliance at the Centre too.

Amid a stream of visitors, non-stop phone calls and intermittent Twitter messages, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too turned up to greet Mr. Prasad and recounted his political contribution to the State.

Leaders greet

“Delhi will now see the leadership of mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). All coalition partners should start preparations,” tweeted Mr. Prasad soon after Bihar Congress president Ashok Choudhary greeted him.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi called up Mr. Prasad to wish him. Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got a quick Twitter response to her greetings as the RJD chief reminded her that “they all stand in solidarity for the great cause ahead.” A row of RJD leaders, well-wishers and Mr. Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav were seen sitting with him at his residence 10, Circular Road.

Earlier in the day Mr. Nitish Kumar had dedicated two bridges over the river Ganga to the people of the State.

The Opposition BJP had objected to the inauguration of the bridges on Mr. Prasad’s birthday. “They may say whatever they want to say…they are ignorant of how these bridges were completed against all odds…the dates were finalised by the concerned department”, said Mr. Kumar on the occasion. But, the BJP leaders alleged that it was only after their objection that the names were changed. “Otherwise, the RJD had decided to name the bridges after Lalu Prasad,” they claimed. Mr. Prasad’s younger son Tejaswi Yadav is Deputy CM and also Minister of State for Road Construction.