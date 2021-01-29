Lalu bail petition in Dumka case to come up today

The hearing in the bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in connection with a case of fodder scam is listed in the Jharkhand High Court for Friday, his lawyer said Thursday.
The Bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh will hear his bail plea in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam on January 29.
Prasad's lawyer Devarshi Mandal said that the RJD leader has already acquired bail in the three cases of the multi- crore rupees fodder scam and if his bail plea is allowed Friday he would be released from jail.
Earlier on January 25, a report was submitted to the High Court on behalf of Prasad giving details that he has already completed more than half of the jail term awarded by a CBI court in the case and made a request for early hearing in the Dumka treasury matter.
The court accepted the plea and fixed January 29 for taking up the matter.
The septuagenarianleader was air-lifted to the Delhi AIIMS last week following reports of deterioration in his health.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath